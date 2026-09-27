Donald Trump rejected Iran deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz
World
Donald Trump has said he "I've rejected their deal" to Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil.
He linked Iran's offer to its money troubles caused by a US blockade, suggesting Tehran just wants its cash flow back.
This move shows the US still calls the shots in this region.
Iran proposes week-long nuclear talks
Trump pointed out that Iran's past attempts to block the Strait only made the United States look stronger, both economically and militarily.
Even with this latest rejection, US and Iranian officials are still talking.
At the U.N. Iran pitched a week-long plan for new nuclear talks if sanctions and naval blockades get lifted.
The Strait remains a hot spot since it's crucial for shipping oil from the Middle East.