Donald Trump says 'great progress' in Ukraine peace talks
World
Donald Trump says there's been "great progress" in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
In a post on Truth Social, he criticized Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for missing a better deal two years ago and blamed Ukraine for shaking up global diesel prices by targeting Russian refineries.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns US easing sanctions
Trump highlighted his own approach, saying he is in the process of negotiating peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy is worried that the US easing sanctions on Russia might encourage more attacks, especially after reporting 76 Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy sites in just one week.