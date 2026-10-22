Donald Trump says he asked Google to rename Atlantic Ocean
World
At a recent rally in Georgia, US President Donald Trump shared that he once wanted to call the Atlantic Ocean the "Trump Ocean."
He even pitched the idea to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, but Pichai turned it down, pointing out that you can't just rename an ocean. It's a global thing.
Trump suggested 'Gulf of America' rename
Trump also brought up his earlier suggestion to change the Gulf of Mexico's name to "Gulf of America."
He said Google representatives explained that they could not make the change, and later said he had been joking.
The whole episode is a reminder that renaming major world features isn't as simple as it sounds.