Donald Trump says he hopes Ukraine Russia war ends soon
At the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump shared his hope that the Ukraine-Russia war might wrap up soon.
He highlighted that the US is actively talking with both sides, saying, "We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They've had it."
French President Macron is also involved, discussing ways to reduce attacks on energy infrastructure.
Russian strikes, Ukrainian drones attack Samara
Despite these diplomatic moves, heavy fighting continues.
Russian missile and drone strikes hit several Ukrainian cities on September 21-22, causing deaths and major damage.
In response, Ukraine launched drone attacks inside Russia's Samara region, showing that peace still feels pretty far off for people living through it.