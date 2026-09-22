Donald Trump says he hopes Ukraine Russia war ends soon

At the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump shared his hope that the Ukraine-Russia war might wrap up soon.

He highlighted that the US is actively talking with both sides, saying, "We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They've had it."

French President Macron is also involved, discussing ways to reduce attacks on energy infrastructure.