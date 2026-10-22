Donald Trump says he should have won Pulitzer for writing
Donald Trump is back in the headlines, this time for saying he should have won a Pulitzer Prize for his writing.
At a rally in South Carolina, Trump criticized journalists who got Pulitzers for covering the Russia investigation, calling their reporting inaccurate.
He told the crowd, "I didn't get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get the Pulitzer. I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing, too."
Online mockery over Trump Pulitzer claims
Trump's comments sparked plenty of jokes online, with people questioning his writing skills and poking fun at his complaints.
Meanwhile, this year's Pulitzer Prizes actually went to The Washington Post (for reporting on federal agency changes under Trump) and The Chicago Tribune (for stories on immigration enforcement).
Trump also repeated that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve international conflicts.