Donald Trump says he'll work with Democrats, backs Ken Paxton
Donald Trump is taking the recent midterm election results in stride, saying he's ready to work with Democrats after Republicans had a rough showing.
He chalked up the losses to not being on the ballot himself, claiming there would've been a "landslide" if he'd run.
Even so, Trump stood by his endorsement picks like Darline Graham of South Carolina and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was running for the Senate, despite their struggles this cycle.
Democrats set to control House
With Democrats set to take control of the House of Representatives, things could shift in Washington.
Trump's willingness to accept the outcome and talk about teaming up with Democrats might mean some changes ahead for how both sides work together.
In his words to The New York Times, he's willing to accept those results and will work with the Democrats.