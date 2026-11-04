Donald Trump says he'll work with Democrats, backs Ken Paxton

Donald Trump is taking the recent midterm election results in stride, saying he's ready to work with Democrats after Republicans had a rough showing.

He chalked up the losses to not being on the ballot himself, claiming there would've been a "landslide" if he'd run.

Even so, Trump stood by his endorsement picks like Darline Graham of South Carolina and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was running for the Senate, despite their struggles this cycle.