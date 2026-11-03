Donald Trump says he's not rushing military action against Iran
World
Donald Trump told Axios he's in no hurry to restart military action against Iran, pointing out that the country is already struggling with no money and no gasoline.
He said Iran's people are growing very tired of the situation. Trump also sees potential for negotiation.
Trump administration split over Iran strategy
The Trump administration is split on what to do next: some top officials want to keep pushing for a diplomatic deal, while others, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu, are urging military action.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and CIA Director John Ratcliffe prefer sticking with economic pressure in hopes it'll force Iran to make concessions or shake things up internally.