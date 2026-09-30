Donald Trump says Kim Jong Un friendship shaped nuclear approach
Donald Trump just explained why he handled North Korea and Iran so differently when it came to nuclear issues.
After his meeting with AI executives, he said his friendly relationship with Kim Jong Un shaped his approach: "He happens to be a friend of mine, Kim Jong Un," and "He's a friend of mine."
Trump: North Korea diplomacy, Iran sanctions
Trump blamed earlier US presidents for letting North Korea get nuclear weapons, saying they "did nothing."
His own strategy focused on meeting directly with Kim (think those summits in Singapore and Hanoi) to try lowering tensions.
But with Iran, Trump took a much tougher stance, pushing economic sanctions and military threats.
He called Iran's nuclear plans a serious risk to the region and US allies, especially after the current conflict escalated concerns.