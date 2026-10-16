Donald Trump says no nukes or ground troops against Iran
World
Donald Trump says he's not considering nuclear weapons or sending ground troops to deal with Iran.
In a chat with Newsmax, he cleared up rumors about using the "Mother of All Bombs," explaining it's powerful but definitely not nuclear.
He also said the US doesn't need its nukes for this situation.
Trump cites U.S.-Israel teamwork against Iran
Trump talked up the strong military teamwork between the US and Israel against Iran, mentioning joint missions that have weakened Iran's leadership.
Even though Israeli officials want his support for Prime Minister Netanyahu's re-election, Trump said he has a good relationship with Netanyahu and Israel, but had not decided yet whether to get involved in their election.