Donald Trump says US ends $4B military aid by 2026
Donald Trump just announced that the US plans to stop its yearly $4 billion military aid to Israel by 2026.
He made this decision with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a while back, saying that "Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping,".
Still, Trump emphasized the US would step in if Israel ever needed help.
Trump blames Democrats politicizing Israel aid
Trump framed this as a response to Democrats using U.S.-Israel aid for political points.
While he didn't lay out exact details beyond 2026, this marks a big shift in how the two countries work together financially.
Interestingly, Netanyahu has been pushing for less reliance on American support for years, so this move lines up with his goal of making Israel more self-sufficient.