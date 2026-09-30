Donald Trump says U.S.-Iran conflict may end soon, citing oil
World
Donald Trump just told a D.C. crowd that the U.S.-Iran conflict might wrap up soon.
At an event launching a new AI platform, he called the war one of his biggest achievements and insisted Iran won't get nuclear weapons.
He pointed to lower oil prices and more oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz as signs things are calming down.
Strait of Hormuz shipments at 77%
Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are recovering, now at about 77% of what they were before fighting started.
Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi said he expects the US and Israel to eventually leave the region, adding, "The US will inevitably leave this region, and the Zionist (Israel) regime's days are numbered."
Talks are ongoing to fully reopen the strait within a week.