Donald Trump says US strikes left Iran's armed forces damaged
World
At a recent rally, US president Donald Trump claimed that US military strikes have left Iran's military in bad shape, saying they no longer have a Navy, radar systems, or leaders.
He described these actions as necessary responses to Iranian aggression and said they helped boost US security.
Trump calls Gen. Soleimani killing pivotal
Trump highlighted the killing of Iranian Gen. Soleimani as a turning point during his time in office.
He called Iran the world's leading state sponsor of terror and argued that these military moves helped keep oil prices lower and inflation over the past three months stood at 1.7%.
Trump also linked these efforts to stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons, though he admitted that leadership changes in Iran could make future talks tougher.