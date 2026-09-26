Donald Trump says US will not share AI with China
World
Donald Trump just made it clear: the US won't be teaming up with China to develop artificial intelligence.
After a big talk this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping about what he calls "super intelligence," Trump said he wants America to keep its lead in AI and isn't interested in sharing that edge.
Trump defends US AI lead
Speaking from the White House, Trump put it simply: "When you're leading, you don't open it up to each other."
He accused China of trying to slow down America's progress and made it clear he's focused on keeping US tech ahead by avoiding partnerships that could risk losing its spot at the top.