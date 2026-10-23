Donald Trump seeks Kim Jong Un meeting during Asia trip
World
Donald Trump is hoping to squeeze in a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip, but so far, Pyongyang hasn't shown much interest.
Trump still calls their relationship "very good," though pulling off this meeting might not be easy with Kim getting closer to Russia and China.
North Korea deepens Russia China ties
Kim has been tightening ties with Russia and China, even backing Russia's actions in Ukraine.
This has brought him support from Putin, including help easing U.N. sanctions, and has given North Korea's economy a bit of a boost.
Analysts think Kim now values these alliances more than chatting with Trump, especially since North Korea isn't budging on its nuclear stance.