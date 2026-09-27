Donald Trump tells Akayla Gardner 'Quiet' at White House
President Trump and MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner had a tense moment at the White House on September 26, 2026, after Gardner asked if he only wanted outlets that support him to be a part of the press corps.
Trump brushed her off with a "Quiet!" after CNN, MS NOW, and Politico had been barred earlier and then had their White House passes restored, while CNN's later exclusion was specifically from the Air Force One press pool.
Banned outlets challenge restrictions in court
A judge (appointed by Trump) temporarily restored access for these outlets on September 24 while their lawsuit plays out, but CNN was still left out of the Air Force One press pool during Trump's Tennessee trip.
Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on his stance, saying he prefers "real news" over "fake news."
The banned media are challenging these restrictions in court, arguing it's a First Amendment issue.