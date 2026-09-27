Donald Trump tells Akayla Gardner 'Quiet' at White House

President Trump and MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner had a tense moment at the White House on September 26, 2026, after Gardner asked if he only wanted outlets that support him to be a part of the press corps.

Trump brushed her off with a "Quiet!" after CNN, MS NOW, and Politico had been barred earlier and then had their White House passes restored, while CNN's later exclusion was specifically from the Air Force One press pool.