Donald Trump tells Imelda Marcos 'We love you' in Manila
During his Manila trip, President Donald Trump met 97-year-old Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines.
Captured on video by his aide, Trump warmly told her, "We love you!" as she greeted him.
The moment shines a light on just how much the Marcos family still matters in Philippine politics.
Marcos family holds national offices
Imelda was first lady until 1986, when her husband was ousted, but the family's influence never really faded.
Her son Bongbong Marcos has been president since 2022, and grandson Sandro Marcos is the majority leader of the Philippine House of Representatives.
Trump's visit not only spotlights this lasting legacy.