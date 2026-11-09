Donald Trump threatened AI executive with jail during presidency
Donald Trump just shared that, during his presidency, he threatened to send an AI company leader to jail over alleged misconduct, telling the executive to "see your wife and children, give them a kiss good night, because tomorrow morning you are going to jail."
While he did not think the person was acting with bad intent, Trump said this tough talk pushed the company to change how it operated.
Donald Trump opposes strict AI regulation
Trump's comments come as worries about AI risks are heating up, especially after recent headlines about possible espionage at NVIDIA.
Even though Trump downplayed doomsday fears around AI, he helped get big tech companies to agree on some safety standards.
Looking ahead, he is open to working with Democrats on AI safety but is against strict regulations, saying it is important for the US to stay ahead of China while still keeping an eye on how AI develops.