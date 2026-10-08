Donald Trump to award science and tech medals October 8
World
On October 8, Donald Trump will hand out top science and tech medals to big names like Elon Musk (SpaceX, Tesla), Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Michael Dell (Dell), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA CEO), and Lisa Su (AMD CEO) at the Science: A New Golden Age Summit.
The event puts a spotlight on how Trump's team is recognizing major breakthroughs in technology.
Honorees' donations and Trump's stock trades
Many of these honorees have donated huge sums to Trump or Republican causes: Musk gave more than $290 million during the 2024 election, while Dell pledged billions to a children's savings program.
Trump also bought or sold shares in some of their companies, highlighting just how closely business and politics are linked in this story.