Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen

US president Donald Trump is gearing up to meet with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19.

Among the topics are denuclearization and trying to end the war in Iran.

Trump said, "one of the meetings I think will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that'll be interesting. We'll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the war in Iran."