Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen
US president Donald Trump is gearing up to meet with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19.
Among the topics are denuclearization and trying to end the war in Iran.
Trump said, "one of the meetings I think will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that'll be interesting. We'll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the war in Iran."
Kremlin confirms rare trilateral meeting
The Kremlin has confirmed that planning is underway for this rare trilateral meeting, which comes as Russia faces global pushback after its Ukraine invasion.
Some in the US are uneasy about Trump's approach to leaders like Putin and Xi, but these talks could shape how major world conflicts are handled moving forward, especially when it comes to nuclear issues and peace efforts.