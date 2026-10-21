Donald Trump to spotlight overseas crypto fraud at cybercrime event
Donald Trump is putting the spotlight on overseas cryptocurrency fraud at an upcoming cybercrime event, hoping to crack down on international scammers behind fake crypto investments.
Top officials such as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and FBI Director Kash Patel will join him to talk about shutting down dodgy crypto platforms and fighting back against online impersonation scams.
Americans lost $20.9B to internet scams
Online scam reports have jumped 17%, with Generation Z being a major target, especially through social media and live streams.
In 2025 alone, Americans lost $20.9 billion to internet scams, with over half tied to crypto fraud.
Scammers are getting smarter too, using AI-generated fakes and fake investment platforms that make it tough to get stolen money back.
Stay sharp out there!