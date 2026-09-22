Donald Trump urges 'superintelligence' term in US documents at U.N.
World
Donald Trump just pitched a new name for artificial intelligence: he thinks it should be called "superintelligence" in official US documents.
Speaking at the U.N. he said this better captures how big of a deal the tech could be, comparing its impact to game-changers like the Industrial Revolution and the internet.
Donald Trump opposes curbing AI development
Trump also pointed out that the US is ahead of China in developing "superintelligence," and he's keen on keeping that lead.
He brushed off worries about AI as overblown, saying America shouldn't slow down with regulations.
For him, winning the global race in superintelligence would give a decisive advantage.