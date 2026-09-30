Donald Trump urges tech firms self-regulate AI at America.gov launch
World
Donald Trump is pushing for US tech companies to set their own rules when it comes to artificial intelligence, instead of having new federal regulations.
At the launch of America.gov, a new AI-driven project, he compared AI's importance to the Industrial Revolution and told tech leaders that less government interference will help the US stay ahead of China.
Trump says existing oversight is sufficient
Trump argued that current government oversight is enough, saying, "There's a belief that there should be tremendous self-regulation."
He warned that too many restrictions could slow down progress and let other countries catch up.
President Donald Trump said, "We automatically have regulation with the Department of Justice, the FBI, all of that, but self-regulation is very important."