Donald Trump urges Ukraine to start talks amid Russian gains
Donald Trump is urging Ukraine to start peace talks with Russia, saying Moscow's military has the upper hand right now.
Speaking from the Oval Office, he questioned whether all the US money sent to Ukraine is making a real difference, and pointed out Russia's recent territorial gains.
His comments line up with recent discussions between his envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, in Oslo.
Donald Trump lifts Russia sanctions
Trump just signed an order lifting sanctions on Russia, aiming to help bring down fuel prices in the US.
While this move could ease some economic pressure at home, it's stirred concerns that it might strengthen Russia during the ongoing conflict.
The decision signals Trump wants less direct US involvement but still to keep some influence over what happens next between Kyiv and Moscow.