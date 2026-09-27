Donald Trump urges Zelensky and Putin to negotiate peace
World
Donald Trump is urging Ukraine's President Zelensky and Russia's Putin to sit down and negotiate peace, saying the ongoing war has brought monthly death tolls as high as 33,000.
After meeting Zelensky at the U.N. Trump told Fox News he believes the fighting could end if both sides are willing, especially before winter makes things even tougher.
Zelensky urges sanctions, Ukraine strikes refineries
While Trump pushes for talks, Zelensky is asking countries worldwide to step up against Russia's aggression.
He called for stronger sanctions on Russia and urged nations to cut off resources fueling the war.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has been hitting back with drone strikes on Russian targets like oil refineries.