Donald Trump vows frequent vetoes if Democrats win Congress
World
Donald Trump is gearing up for a tough midterm election and says he's ready to use his veto power a lot if Democrats take control of Congress.
On Fox News, he shared that blocking Democratic-led bills could push both sides to negotiate more, hinting at a strategy shift as Republicans brace for possible losses.
Trump campaigns, defends record, questions polls
Even with polls predicting Republican setbacks, Trump's still out campaigning in states like Kansas and Iowa, defending his economic record and casting doubt on the poll numbers.
He also teased the idea of another presidential run, though he acknowledged there are constitutional limits.
Meanwhile, big issues like the economy and global conflicts are on voters' minds, with tight races making this election especially unpredictable.