Donald Trump warns federal funding at risk if Republicans lose
Donald Trump is telling voters that federal funding could be at risk if Republicans don't win big in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.
At recent rallies, he's promised more economic aid and benefits, but only if his party keeps control of Congress.
Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping frustration over inflation and energy prices will work in their favor.
Trump approval 36% amid aid remarks
Trump's approval rating has dipped to 36%, but he's still making headlines by tying federal help to Republican wins.
In North Carolina, he suggested disaster relief after Hurricane Helene might depend on a GOP victory (though he later called it a joke).
He made similar comments about water contamination claims in North Carolina and ethanol sales in Kansas, basically using federal support as a campaign tool this election season.