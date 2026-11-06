Donald Trump warns Iran of possible destruction over nuclear program
Donald Trump just sent a strong message to Iran, hinting at possible new action if they keep pushing ahead with their nuclear program.
In his words, "I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to. You will know soon enough," attributed to Donald Trump.
Tensions between the US and Iran have been rising for months, with Trump making it clear he won't let Iran's nuclear ambitions move forward without US approval.
Trump warning follows Republican midterm losses
This warning comes right after Republicans lost ground in the midterm elections, partly because of frustration over the long-running conflict with Iran and higher fuel prices.
Trump is facing renewed scrutiny, but his warning remains clear.
Talks between the two countries remain tense, especially as both sides struggle over nuclear issues.