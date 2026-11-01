Donald Trump welcomes Bolsonaro's 1-year humanitarian parole, calls election disgrace
World
Donald Trump has welcomed Brazil's defeated presidential candidate Bolsonaro to stay in the US for as long as he likes.
While Trump isn't planning to meet up with Bolsonaro, he called Brazil's recent election a "disgrace" and said he believes Bolsonaro was treated unfairly.
Reports say Trump approved Bolsonaro's entry
After losing the election to Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro left Brazil earlier this week, taking a carefully planned route through Argentina and stopping in Ecuador before landing in Miami.
He left just after Brazil's Supreme Court ordered him to surrender his passports over a money laundering probe.
Reports say Trump personally approved his entry, and Sen. Marco Rubio helped with the visa process.
Bolsonaro's family got humanitarian parole to stay for one year.