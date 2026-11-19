Donald Trump Xi Jinping and Putin gather at Kylin Villa
US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are gathering today at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
This spot was picked not just for its tight security but also because it is known for hosting important global talks.
Kylin Villa hosted Kim Jong-il visit
Kylin Villa is not your average resort: it is a 38-hectare lakeside retreat that has hosted secretive visits (even North Korea's Kim Jong-il dropped by years ago).
Tucked near mountains and a lake, close to Shenzhen airport, it keeps popping up as the go-to place when world leaders need privacy and serious conversations.