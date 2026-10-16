Donald Trump's AI task force will commission science advisers report

Trump's AI task force just met to dig into the big risks around artificial intelligence: think cybersecurity threats, biosecurity issues, and how to keep these powerful models in check.

Instead of pushing for new laws, they will commission a report from the President's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology to evaluate those and other concerns, and will develop protocols and mechanisms for labs to provide early warnings and systemized notifications to the government of breaches, hacks, jailbreaks, and other issues.