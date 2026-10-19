Donald Trump's approval falls to 33% to 36% before midterms
World
President Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest point of his second term, landing between 33% and 36% in recent polls.
With a 66% disapproval rate according to NBC News, voter frustration is on the rise just as the November 3 midterm elections approach.
Another poll from Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos also puts his approval at just 33%.
Inflation fuels Democratic midterm edge
Economic worries are front and center; 31% of people say the economy is their biggest issue, and nearly half feel their finances have gotten worse because of inflation and rising costs.
In fact, 74% now see the economy in a negative light, while only 22% approve of how Trump is handling inflation.
These concerns are giving Democrats an edge as voters get ready to head to the polls.