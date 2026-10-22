Donald Trump's approval hits new low ahead of midterms
Less than two weeks before the November 3 midterms, Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to its lowest point yet: only 32% of US adults say they approve of his performance (CNN/SSRS poll), and even among likely voters, it's just 36% (NYT/Siena poll).
Most people are frustrated with how things are going, especially when it comes to the economy and the ongoing tensions with Iran.
Only 27% approve Trump's economic policies
Economic worries are a big reason for Trump's slump.
Only 27% of people in the CNN poll liked his economic policies, while two-thirds felt he'd actually made things worse. Rising living costs and gas prices were major complaints.
Even within his own party, support has slipped: Republican approval fell from 88% last year to 74%.
Still, about 82% of Republicans in one poll said they back him, so he hasn't lost his core base just yet.