Donald Trump's Russian diesel import plan falters amid US reluctance
Donald Trump's idea to bring in Russian diesel and lower US fuel prices has hit some serious snags.
A tanker carrying 300,000 barrels of Russian diesel turned away from the US and is now headed for South America instead, mainly because US companies don't want to deal with the legal headaches or risk their reputations.
US oil firms avoid Russian diesel
Even though the US Treasury gave a waiver for these imports, critics argue that bringing in Russian fuel still clashes with existing sanctions.
With extra pressure from UK and EU bans, US oil firms are steering clear.
Meanwhile, diesel prices have shot up to $6.16 a gallon, leaving drivers frustrated as legal battles and political drama keep fueling uncertainty.