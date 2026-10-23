Donald Tusk pitches Poland-India tech partnership at Global Investors Meet
World
At the Global Investors Meet 2027, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk pitched a closer tech partnership with India.
He's eyeing big opportunities for both countries in AI, digital products, and space tech, suggesting that Polish companies could bring their specialized know-how while Indian firms scale things up for the global market.
Poland-India research, AI and space cooperation
Tusk is all about universities and research centers from both sides working together on machine learning and safe AI.
He also sees room for collaboration in manufacturing, automation, data analysis, and infrastructure.
In space tech, he pointed out ongoing teamwork between Polish and Indian firms on satellite parts and earth observation, a sign that this partnership is already taking off.