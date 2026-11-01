Dr. Mark Fowler compares botched Christa Pike execution to Jesus
World
Dr. Mark Fowler, the doctor called in during Christa Pike's failed execution, is making headlines for comparing his experience to what Jesus went through.
Pike was involved in a botched execution attempt that was halted after roughly 75 minutes, with investigators later finding that the IV lines had been improperly placed.
Fowler stepped in, admitted mistakes were made, and arranged emergency care.
Tennessee pauses executions through 2026
Even with the controversy and backlash (he even shut down his Facebook), Fowler says he still supports capital punishment and feels morally obligated to be involved.
Meanwhile, Tennessee's governor has paused executions for the rest of 2026 while Pike's lawyers try to prevent another attempt.