Dr. Mark Fowler faces scrutiny after 2 botched Tennessee executions
Dr. Mark Fowler, the doctor who oversaw executions in Tennessee, is facing serious questions after two executions he oversaw went wrong within five months.
In May, Tony Carruthers'ss execution was a failed/botched execution when the execution team couldn't find a vein and had to painfully insert a larger tube into a major vein, first near Carruthers's neck and then beneath his collarbone.
Then in September, Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital and is now in critical condition.
Governor Lee halts executions for review
After these incidents, Gov. Bill Lee put all state executions on hold and called for a full review of procedures.
Carruthers's sister, Tonya Hervey, filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Health and, per The Times, accused Fowler of violating medical ethics.
The future of Tennessee's death penalty process is now uncertain as officials investigate what went wrong.