Dr. Mark Fowler faces scrutiny after 2 botched Tennessee executions

Dr. Mark Fowler, the doctor who oversaw executions in Tennessee, is facing serious questions after two executions he oversaw went wrong within five months.

In May, Tony Carruthers'ss execution was a failed/botched execution when the execution team couldn't find a vein and had to painfully insert a larger tube into a major vein, first near Carruthers's neck and then beneath his collarbone.

Then in September, Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital and is now in critical condition.