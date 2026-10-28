DRC's largest Ebola outbreak killed nearly 5,000, may reach UK.
A major Ebola outbreak in Africa has health experts worried it could spread as far as the UK
Dr. Jean Kaseya from Africa CDC says this is the largest outbreak ever seen in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with nearly 5,000 lives lost and more than 10,000 infected so far.
The virus has already reached Uganda, Kenya, and Nigeria.
Dr. Kaseya urges $2 billion response
Dr. Kaseya is urging countries to get ready, "Each country, not only in the African region, but all continents, must now increase the preparedness level and the possibility for treatment."
He says more than $2 billion is needed to fight the outbreak; this will help increase the preparedness level and the possibility for treatment.
He is also calling for safer zones in conflict areas so aid can actually reach people who need it most.
With France now reporting its first case as well, global teamwork feels more important than ever.