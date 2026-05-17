UAE: Drone strike hits Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
What's the story
A drone strike caused a fire at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. The incident occurred in an electrical generator outside the plant's inner perimeter. No injuries were reported, and radiological safety levels remained unaffected, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that all essential systems are operating normally and the plant's safety was not compromised due to this incident.
Ongoing conflict
Drone strike on nuclear plant
The UAE has witnessed a series of missile and drone attacks during the Israel-US and Iran conflict. The latest drone strike on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant comes amid stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran. These talks have been at an impasse since last week, after both countries rejected each other's proposals.
Oil crisis
Iran's blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. This blockade has triggered the worst oil supply crisis in history, sending prices soaring. The disruption to shipping routes came after the US and Israel launched attacks on February 28.