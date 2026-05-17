The incident occurred in an electrical generator outside the plant's inner perimeter

UAE: Drone strike hits Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

By Snehil Singh 04:37 pm May 17, 202604:37 pm

What's the story

A drone strike caused a fire at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. The incident occurred in an electrical generator outside the plant's inner perimeter. No injuries were reported, and radiological safety levels remained unaffected, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that all essential systems are operating normally and the plant's safety was not compromised due to this incident.