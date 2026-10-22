Drone strike kills at least 153 at Abyei's Amiet market

Sudan's military is being blamed for the attack but has not responded to requests for comment on the allegation.

South Sudan responded by summoning Sudan's ambassador, adding to the tension over oil-rich Abyei.

This tragedy is part of the ongoing conflict that's already forced more than 14 million people from their homes.

The U.N. has warned about rising civilian casualties, while groups like Doctors Without Borders are treating the injured amid a growing humanitarian crisis.