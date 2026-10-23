Drone strike sinks Khoryv near Romania, Nicusor Dan blames Russia
A cargo ship called Khoryv was hit by a drone near Romania's coast, leaving one person dead and three missing.
Romania's President Nicusor Dan directly blamed Russia, saying it's tied to the ongoing Ukraine war.
The crew managed to send a distress call before the ship sank, and rescuers rescued 10 people, nine of whom were alive and one of whom had died, even though rough weather made things tough.
NATO deploys planes, drones and radar
This isn't an isolated incident. There have been several drone attacks on ships in the region lately, including one on another tanker just last week.
In response, NATO is deploying additional planes, drones, and radar systems to the area, while Romania is looking into accelerated development of maritime surveillance capabilities, mine countermeasures and effective countermeasures against drones.
Prime Minister Luca Niculescu called the attack "unacceptable and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law," making it clear that tensions are running high in the area.