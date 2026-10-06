Drones attack 2 commercial ships off Bulgaria, 1 sank
World
Two commercial ships were attacked by drones off Bulgaria's coast on Tuesday: one sank, and the other caught fire.
The attacks happened about 70 nautical miles from Byala and are part of a growing pattern of risks linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Bulgarian teams rescue 18 from Able
Bulgarian teams rescued 18 crew members from the damaged ship Able, including seven Indians, but are still searching for those from the sunken Alfa Watan.
Leaders like Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rumen Radev called these attacks absolutely unacceptable violations of maritime and international law.
This isn't an isolated event: at least 45 merchant vessels have been targeted in the Black Sea just this past year.