Drones hit Moscow flights as Ukraine strikes Proton-Electrotex Orel plant
Ukraine just targeted a key Russian Proton-Electrotex facility in Orel, dealing major damage to the plant, which makes semiconductor devices, LEDs and electronic components for equipment used to build Russian weapons systems.
Meanwhile, Moscow had a rough day as drones caused big travel headaches at Sheremetyevo Airport, with 85 flights canceled and 229 more delayed before things got back on track by evening.
Ukraine says strike aimed at missiles
Ukraine says hitting the factory is part of its plan to slow down Russia's missile attacks.
Videos showed explosions and smoke at the site. While the three people were not at the Proton-Electrotex building but died from a fire caused by the attack, local officials clarified it wasn't directly linked to the plant strike.
Over in Moscow, the IQ-quarter skyscraper in Moscow's business district, which houses several Russian government ministries, was evacuated as these drone incidents highlight just how tense things are getting in Russia right now.