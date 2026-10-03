Dubai Crown Prince meets pilot who saved over 170 lives

The co-pilot had reportedly tried to hijack the plane after stabbing Machchhar.

However, the captain opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to subdue the attacker.

This courageous act saved 174 people on board from a potential mid-air disaster.

The flight was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the co-pilot's motives and possible connections to terrorist activities. The co-pilot is currently in police custody.