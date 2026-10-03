Dubai Crown Prince meets pilot who saved over 170 lives
What's the story
Dubai Crown Prince and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum met with flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, who heroically saved more than 170 lives after being stabbed by a co-pilot. The incident took place on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Despite the grave situation, Machchhar opened the cockpit door while injured, and two other Flydubai pilots safely landed the damaged plane in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia.
Heroic actions
Co-pilot tried to hijack flight after stabbing Machchhar
The co-pilot had reportedly tried to hijack the plane after stabbing Machchhar.
However, the captain opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to subdue the attacker.
This courageous act saved 174 people on board from a potential mid-air disaster.
The flight was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.
An investigation is currently underway to determine the co-pilot's motives and possible connections to terrorist activities. The co-pilot is currently in police custody.
Pilot background
Training, experience key in crisis management
Meanwhile, Machchhar remains stable, according to the Indian embassy in Riyadh.
Machchhar's extensive training and experience played a crucial role in his ability to handle such a high-pressure situation.
He has over 9,750 hours of flying experience, including more than 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command.
His training included techniques like "chair flying," which involves mentally rehearsing emergency procedures to enhance focus and discipline during crises.
Peer admiration
Praise for Machchhar from pilots, politicians
Captain Dharav Gosalia, a longtime friend and fellow pilot of Machchhar, praised his courage and discipline.
Gosalia said that "Smit has taught us courage," adding that they would handle similar situations with the same bravery in the future.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also lauded Machchhar as a "true hero" for his actions during this harrowing incident.