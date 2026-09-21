Dubai ruler's brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies
What's the story
Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died on Monday at the age of 76. The Dubai Media Office confirmed his death. In his memory, an official 10-day mourning period has been declared in Dubai, starting Monday. During this time, flags will be flown at half-mast across the emirate.
Ruler's tribute
UAE President, PM pay tribute
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the vice president and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), paid tribute to his brother on social media.
He wrote, "May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on you, my brother."
The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended condolences over his passing.
Legacy
More about Sheikh Ahmed
Sheikh Ahmed was the youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former vice president and ruler of Dubai and the emirate's founder.
He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services and was President of Al Wasl Sports Club for around 60 years.
After graduating from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, he joined Dubai's Central Military Region and became its commander-in-chief.
Sports and defense
His contributions to military and sports
Under Sheikh Ahmed's leadership, the Central Military Region became one of the UAE's top military bases.
He also played a key role in developing horse racing in the UAE by establishing Jebel Ali Racecourse.
He was instrumental in establishing Dubai International Marine Club, becoming its first chairman in 1988.
The club was the first in the Middle East and Africa to join Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM).
The reason for his death was not mentioned.