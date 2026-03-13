Dubai struck again; video shows smoke surrounding buildings
What's the story
Dubai authorities have confirmed that debris from a successful interception caused minor damage to the facade of a building in the city center. The incident took place on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main commercial artery. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Buildings in Dubai shook again on Friday as loud explosions rang out, and a dense cloud of smoke rose above the city's center. One AFP correspondent reported that they felt their building shake and heard a loud blast.
Dubai
Explosions were heard on Thursday as well
Explosions were heard in downtown Dubai on Thursday as well, including a loud blast, AFP reported. After the report by AFP, local authorities confirmed that they were responding "to a minor drone incident." No injuries have been reported so far. The explosions took place in the Al Bada'a area, which is near Downtown Dubai, home to several landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
🇦🇪 Smoke rose over the Sheikh Zayed commercial district in #Dubai following an Iranian drone attack. pic.twitter.com/qy3Kek5bDw— 🇧🇷🇮🇹 Gabriel Ferrigno | Geopolitics (@bielferrigno) March 13, 2026
UAE
UAE intercepts 10 missiles
The Gulf region has been under attack from Iran since February 28, killing 24 people, including seven US service members and 11 civilians. Iran had vowed to attack American targets in the Gulf region in response to US and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials. The UAE stated that it intercepted a total of 10 missiles and 26 drones on Thursday.