DY Chandrachud is Russia's arbitrator in banking dispute with Ukraine

The three-member tribunal will be headed by Costa Rican arbitrator Dyala Jimenez, a former trade minister. Jimenez was jointly selected by Russia and Oschadbank.

The other two members are Greek arbitrator Stavros Brekoulakis, a National University of Singapore professor appointed by Oschadbank, and Russia-appointed Chandrachud.

The dispute centers on assets in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia that Oschadbank claims to have lost due to Russian military action after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.