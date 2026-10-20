E. coli in Bronkhorstspruit tap water sickens more than 400
More than 400 people, mostly little kids, in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa, got sick after drinking tap water contaminated with E. coli.
The outbreak was first noticed when Bronkhorstspruit Hospital saw a spike in stomach cramps and diarrhea cases.
The problem started because untreated sewage polluted the Bronkhorstspruit River, which supplies the town's water.
Officials warn against using tap water
Usually, the river water is treated with chlorine, but a supply disruption last month left it unprotected for weeks.
Tshwane executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya admitted that residents weren't warned about the risk.
Now, officials are telling everyone to stop using tap water for drinking, washing food, washing clothes, and cooking, and to use it only for flushing toilets until tests are done and they investigate further.