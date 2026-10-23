Early Friday 2 4.4 earthquakes hit Tibet and nearby China

Late Thursday, a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck northern Tibet, leaving 16 people dead and 32 injured, 11 of them in serious condition.

The epicenter was in Nagqu, a remote area high up in the mountains, which made rescue efforts tough.

Homes were damaged and emergency teams rushed in to help as locals scrambled for safety.

According to China's national broadcaster CCTV, this was the strongest quake there in five years.