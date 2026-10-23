Early Friday 2 4.4 earthquakes hit Tibet and nearby China
World
Early Friday morning, two magnitude 4.4 earthquakes hit Tibet and nearby China just minutes apart, both at a depth of 15km.
These tremors came after a much bigger quake the night before.
Nagqu earthquake kills 16, injures 32
Late Thursday, a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck northern Tibet, leaving 16 people dead and 32 injured, 11 of them in serious condition.
The epicenter was in Nagqu, a remote area high up in the mountains, which made rescue efforts tough.
Homes were damaged and emergency teams rushed in to help as locals scrambled for safety.
According to China's national broadcaster CCTV, this was the strongest quake there in five years.