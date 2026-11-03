Early voting in US midterms outpacing 2024 as Trump intervenes
Early voting for the US midterms on November 3, 2026, is on pace to eclipse 2024's numbers.
Millions of Americans already have cast their ballots early at the polls as President Trump tries to influence the outcome with a series of interventions.
Supreme Court rejects Trump's ballot challenges
Trump's team has hit some big legal roadblocks, like the Supreme Court refusing to toss out thousands of California ballots or to limit mail-in voting.
Meanwhile, heavy rain and flash floods in parts of Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico are expected to make it harder for some voters to reach polling places.
Election officials are advising voters casting late absentee ballots to use drop boxes or hand-deliver them to polling places in person rather than mail them, since recent Postal Service changes could cause postmarking delays so that mail ballots could not be counted.