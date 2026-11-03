Early voting in US midterms outpacing 2024 as Trump intervenes

Trump's team has hit some big legal roadblocks, like the Supreme Court refusing to toss out thousands of California ballots or to limit mail-in voting.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and flash floods in parts of Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico are expected to make it harder for some voters to reach polling places.

Election officials are advising voters casting late absentee ballots to use drop boxes or hand-deliver them to polling places in person rather than mail them, since recent Postal Service changes could cause postmarking delays so that mail ballots could not be counted.