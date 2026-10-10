Powerful earthquakes rock Panama, tremors felt in Colombia
What's the story
Panama was rocked by two powerful earthquakes on Friday. The first quake, measuring 7.7 in magnitude, was followed by a second tremor of 6.6 magnitude and over 40 aftershocks. Buildings near the epicenter of the first quake collapsed, and residents were seen rushing into the streets in panic. The tremors were felt across Panama and even reached neighboring Colombia.
Widespread impact
43,000 people live in areas with severe exposure: USGS
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the first quake at a depth of 12.6km, with its epicenter located about 200km from Panama City in a sparsely populated area.
An estimated 43,000 people lived in areas with at least severe exposure to the earthquake, according to a USGS exposure report.
Disruption details
Flights suspended, electricity disrupted
The earthquakes caused widespread infrastructure damage, including homes and buildings.
Electricity supplies were disrupted in six provinces, according to utility provider Naturgy.
Tocumen International Airport suspended flights temporarily but later resumed operations.
In Panama City, traffic worsened as offices released employees early due to safety concerns about possible structural damage.
Schools across the capital sent students home early as a precautionary measure. The Metro system also suspended services temporarily.
Damage assessment
Casualties feared due to severity of tremors
Residents reported prolonged shaking, with many fearing further aftershocks could cause additional damage to already weakened structures.
So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported from the earthquakes. However, authorities are assessing damage in several provinces across Panama.
The USGS warned that casualties were possible due to the severity of the tremors.
The full extent of the impact is still being evaluated by local officials and emergency services.
Tsunami threat
Tsunami no longer a threat
The US Tsunami Warning System later announced that the tsunami threat had subsided and no additional danger was expected.
Earlier, it warned that dangerous tsunami waves might hit parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico within three hours of the earthquake.
In light of the earthquake, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean has made a credit line of up to $50 million available for Panama.